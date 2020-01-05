



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Friday shared two fake videos of security forces beating Muslims with the caption ‘Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP’ on social media platform Twitter.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar shared the screenshot of the later deleted post and said, “Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat”, using the hashtag ‘Old habits die hard’, in a direct attack at the Pakistani PM





Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took digs at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the latter’s fake propaganda about violence in Uttar Pradesh during the anti-CAA protests.





“Pakistan’s Prime Minister posted a video from Bangladesh, falsely claiming it to be from India. Mr Khan, you worry about your own country. We have rejected the wrong theory of (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah... We are proud Indian Muslims and will remain so,” Owaisi said in a strongly-worded statement in Hyderabad today.





Khan had on Friday shared two fake videos of security forces beating Muslims with the caption ‘Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP’ on social media platform Twitter.







