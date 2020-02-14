Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar convened a press conference on DefExpo-2020 in New Delhi





The five-day DefExpo 2020, which will open in Lucknow on February 5, will see India engage with African nations in a big way. A unique feature of the event will be the India-Africa defence conclave. At least 14 Defence ministers from various countries of Africa will attend the India-Africa conclave.





Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said the India-Africa conclave was being hosted with the cooperation of the Ministry of External Affairs. “This is to look at the export potential of Indian-made military equipment such as artillery guns, missiles and vehicles,” he added.





The Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence has set an aim to “achieve export of Rs 35,000 crore” by 2025 and overall achieve a turnover of Rs 1,70,000 crore ($26 billion approx) in defence goods and services by 2025. On DefExpo, Kumar said, “We have confirmed participation of 40 ministerial delegations,” adding that the 11th edition of the biennial mega defence exhibition would see more than 100 companies participating and this includes 165 foreign companies.





The theme of the exhibition is — “India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub”. The aim is to bring the leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide a myriad of opportunities for the government, private manufactures and startups. The event will cover the entire spectrum of the country’s aerospace, defence and security interests.





The sub-theme of the exhibition is “Digital Transformation of Defence” which aligns with the concept of the future battlefield.







