



Srinagar: The militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city. (File image for representation)





A security force Jawan and four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, police said.





Terrorists hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city, a police official said.





The CRPF Jawan and the four civilians injured in the explosion were shifted to a hospital, he said.





The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as Sunday market, the official said. Security forces have cordoned off the area, he added.







