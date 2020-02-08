



New Delhi: As India gears up for the much-publicised visit of US President Donald Trump, there's a gift in store for the country, as well.





About 8 to 10 big-ticket defence deals will be negotiated by the two country leaders, worth $10 billion, reports CNBC TV18.





Among those in the final stages of negotiations, the $2.6 billion deal for 24MH60 Romeo Helicopters for the Navy is likely to be cleared.





The $795 million-worth agreement for the sale of 6 AH64E Apache attack helicopters might also be cleared.





Two deals worth $3.6 billion -- NASAMS Air Defence System and P8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft -- may get cleared in the next few weeks.





A fresh pitch to sell f21 fighters and guardians to India, might be made by the United States.





The former US Ambassador to India Tim Roemer said US had offered India guardian armed drones, not previously offered to any country outside NATO. Roemer attributed the special offer to India's strong defence partnership.





Roemer said in an environment where Asian military spending was growing -- more than the combined defence spending of US and Europe -- US wanted India to be secure.





US and India hold more military exercises with each other than any other country. These include annual exercises like Yudh Abhias, COPE-India and Malabar. The two countries also recently held the Tiger Triumph, the first tri-service military exercise between them.







