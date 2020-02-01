The Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) is an aerial refuelling tanker aircraft





Airbus will pitch the C295 military transport aircraft, the Panther Helicopter among several products to Indian officials at the DefExpo 2020 event in Lucknow, India.





Airbus will exhibit S46, Hall 07 and models of the C295 aircraft. It has bid to manufacture the C295 in India together with TATA Advanced Systems. It will also showcase combat-proven A330 MRTT, the new generation aerial refueller.





In addition, it exhibits the AS565 MBe Panther, the H145M and the H225M helicopters. Airbus has offered to build the Panther or the H145M in India under the government’s Strategic Partnership (SP) model for the Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) program. The H225M has been offered as part of the Naval Multi Role Helicopter (NMRH) program, these helicopters would be produced in India in partnership with Mahindra Defence.





Anand Stanley, President & Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia said, “DefExpo is a key platform to showcase our commitment to the country’s ever-growing aerospace and defence needs.”







