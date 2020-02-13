



RAIPUR: Two days after two CRPF commandos were killed and six injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district, director general of CRPF Anand Prakash Maheshwari on Wednesday said morale of the troops is high and anti-naxal operations will continue.





The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief was speaking to reporters after visiting the injured personnel at a private hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city.





"The CRPF is a brave force. They have inherited valour. This (naxal menace) is our professional challenge and we are prepared to deal with it. Neither me nor my boys believe this (Bijapur encounter) to be an accident," he said.





The injured personnel were getting the best possible treatment he said, adding that their morale is high and they will return to the battlefield.





Two personnel of the 204th battalion of the CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and a Nxal were killed and six, including a deputy commandant, were injured in a gunfight with ultras in Pamed area of Bijapur on February 10.







