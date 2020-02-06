BAE's low-cost, combat-proven Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) guidance kit





Lucknow: The BAE M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer (ULH) gun systems and the Mk45 Mod 4 naval gun, the lightest, most compact, fully automatic 127 mm naval gun in the world, took centre stage at the 11th edition of DefExpo 2020.





The M777 ULH systems signify the 145-gun agreement between the US and Indian governments to strengthen India’s artillery capabilities.





Under the agreement, 120 ULH systems are being assembled, integrated and tested in India by Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDSL), as part of the Make in India program. To date, BAE Systems has produced and delivered 25 guns to the Indian Army, with another 70-plus planned for 2020.





In addition, the BAE Systems stand at DefExpo 2020 (R32, Hall 7, UK Pavilion) exhibited an array of state-of-the-art capabilities, including towed and self-propelled artillery, naval gun systems and ships, ammunition, unmanned autonomous systems and precision munitions.





Mr Dave Armstrong, BAE Systems’ Group Business Development Director, said in a statement that “India is a strategic market for BAE Systems, and DefExpo 2020 provided the company with the ideal platform to showcase the deep collaboration and commitment that exist with the Indian government and across industry, highlighted best by the ongoing success of the M777 ULH program.”





Earlier, Mr Nik Khanna, BAE Systems’ Managing Director India, added, “BAE Systems is proud to be a founding partner of defence manufacturing in India, and DefExpo 2020 will be a great occasion to engage further with our key Indian stakeholders – strengthening existing partnerships and exploring avenues for new ones, particularly around the Mk45 naval gun. The team also looks forward to using this opportunity to discuss the continuing development of BAE Systems’ in-country supply chain, which the company is committed to expanding.”









At DefExpo 2020, BAE Systems exhibited a 3-Dimensional video of its Mk45 Mod 4 naval gun, the lightest, most compact, fully automatic 127 mm naval gun in the world. With a dozen customers globally, including the US and United Kingdom, the 62-calibre Mk45 naval gun can provide a firing range of 13 nautical miles with conventional munitions. Building on continued interest in India and highlighting its expertise in warship design, BAE Systems showcased a model of the Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carrier on its stand at DefExpo 2020. A model of the Make in India Hawk advanced jet trainer, which is in service with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, was also be on display.





An array of munitions exhibited by BAE Systems at DefExpo 2020, including the 57 mm and 40 mm programmable 3P Ammo, BONUS 155 mm sensor-fused ammunition, and 120 mm tank ammunition, CT40 cannon. Also on the stand was the low-cost, combat-proven Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) guidance kit transforms standard 2.75-inch (70-milometer) rockets into precision munitions that reduce collateral damage. The guidance kits are compatible with existing and new inventories of rocket motors, warheads, and launchers; are easy to install; and require minimal training to use. With APKWS, rockets have achieved over a 93 percent hit rate in combat, have been fired from more than 20 different platforms, and are available to allied nations via Foreign Military Sale from the US Government.





