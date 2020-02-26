



February 26 is the first anniversary of the Balakot Air Strike which followed the dastardly Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy last year. Tweeting on the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that approach of India now in dealing with terrorist activities has undergone a major change. Now, India’s armed forces do not hesitate and can cross the borders to protect the country against the menace if need be, Rajnath Singh said on Balakot Air Strike’s first anniversary.





In a series of tweets, Rajnath Singh thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “bringing change in India’s approach” in dealing with terrorism and the way India now counters terror. Rajnath Singh added that 2016 Surgical Strikes after Uri attacks and 2019 Balakot Air Strikes are “testimony to this change”. He added that this (approach) certainly shows the making of a new and confident India.





Balakot Air Strikes on February 26, 2019, took place after the attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14, killing 40 personnel. IAF fighter jets bombed a terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan. Earlier in 2016, Indian Army retaliated through a surgical strike inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir after terror attack on an army camp in Jammu Kashmir’s Uri.





Earlier, talking to Indian Express, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said that Balakot’s airstrike redefined the use of air force in meeting national objective. It also marked a paradigm shift in sub-conventional action and response in the Indian subcontinent region. According to experts, Balakot airstrikes is one of the most significant air action that was ever conducted by the Indian Air Force in the recent past. Indian fighter jets, for the first time in 40 years, penetrated deep inside Pakistani airspace and executed an attack with precision on Balakot’s terror camp and returned home safely, unchallenged.







