Bharat Forge (BFL)., the world’s leading technology solutions provider and forging company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with General Atomics, US, a global leader in the research, design, and manufacture of a diverse portfolio of electromagnetic and advanced power and energy technologies. Under the terms of the MOU, BFL and General Atomics’ Electromagnetic Systems Group (GA-EMS) will investigate opportunities to develop and integrate power generation, storage, control and distribution technologies related to surface and undersea naval platforms, and advanced projectiles for weapon system platforms to address Indian defence requirements.





Speaking on the occasion, Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director BFL said, “We have been relentlessly working towards bringing niche technologies in the country with the aim of making India self-reliant in defence vertical. This partnership with General Atomics is a firm step in the direction to develop new technologies in-house to produce benchmark products for naval systems, reduce expenditure due to dependency on imports and setting up a strong defence technology and manufacturing vertical within India.”





“We look forward to working with Bharat Forge to develop strategies for bringing advanced power, energy, and weapon system capabilities to India in support of Indian defence initiatives,” stated Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “We are committed to working with companies like Bharat Forge, whose reputation for excellence and dedication to quality is synergistic with ours, as we continue to deliver technology innovations and cutting-edge systems for undersea and surface platforms.”





Agencies



