BANGALORE: The government has allocated Rs 13,479 crore for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the next financial year.





While revenue for the Department of Space is estimated at a little more than Rs 5,704 crore, the government has proposed a capital allocation of nearly Rs 7,775 crore in the budget.





The Budget allocation is 3% higher than the revised allocation last year and comes at a time when ISRO is working on many ambitious missions and projects including Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan and a new port in Tamil Nadu for small satellite launch vehicles.





For 2019-2020, the government had announced a total allocation of Rs 13,139 crore.





ISRO, which has planned a slew of missions over the next two years, is also preparing itself for a Rs 10,000 crore human spaceflight programme or Gaganyaan in 2022 and two unmanned missions next fiscal year, before the main human spaceflight.





Analysts said though the allocation seems like a “status quo” the government should have allocated more since ISRO has multiple programs.





“Right now, it seems they have maintained status quo. But, we will have to check whether the money has gone to defence space agency for strategic programs or CDS (combined defence services),” said Ajey Lele, senior fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.







