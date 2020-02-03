



A visual from the Air India special flight with Indians and others on board





Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians evacuated from the Coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, landed in New Delhi on Sunday morning.





The flight had taken off from Wuhan at 3:10 am (IST) on Sunday.





The flight carrying the first batch of Indians had landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday. Of the 324 passengers, three were minors and 211 were students.





Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday reported the second case of Coronavirus in the state. The first case in India was also reported in Kerala a few days ago.







