Defence Expo 2020 Photos: India Shows Off Military Might To The World
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat visits stalls during the 11th edition of DefExpo, in Lucknow on February 5, 2020. The main theme of the Expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and the focus will be on the 'digital transformation' of Defence.
India's Arjun Main Battle Tank- Mark 1 on display at the biennial Defence Expo in Lucknow
India's Akash Army Launcher, and mobile launch system displayed at the biennial Defence Expo
India's 155 mm advanced towed artillery gun system on display at the biennial Defence Expo
India's heavyweight anti-submarine torpedo, Varunastra on display at the biennial Defence Expo
Visitors near the Shakti Anti-Satellite weapon at the 11th edition of DefExpo, in Lucknow
A BrahMos Mobile Autonomous Launcher displayed at the biennial Defence Expo in Lucknow
Indian army soldiers stand near a K9 Vajra T on display at the biennial Defence Expo in Lucknow
