



New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the performance of four Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) engaged in shipbuilding here on Monday and called for full capacity utilisation and exploring new modes of business models to increase exports.





He appreciated the indigenisation levels achieved by these DPSUs and urged them to explore further avenues in the push for ''Make in India''.





He reviewed Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL).





Senior officials of the DPSUs gave presentations in separate meetings with Defence Minister and apprised him about their current activities and future plans.





Singh appreciated the improvements done by these DPSUs in their performance over the years and urged them to further strive to become world class and compete at international level.





The GRSE has a significant presence in the segment of Bailey Bridges, with Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Indian Army and civil sectors being the prime customers. GRSE is exporting such bridges to friendly neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh. GRSE has the distinction of delivering more than 100 warships to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.





The GSL has made inroads into global market with export of diverse vessels to Indian Ocean Region (IOR) countries. Till date, the shipyard has exported 36 vessels and a Damage Control Simulator to friendly foreign countries. These projects were delivered ahead of schedule





MDL has built 796 vessels, including 25 warships and four submarines. It is the only shipyard capable of building destroyers and conventional submarines. INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Chennai, INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi and others have been delivered by MDL in the last five years.





With best productivity measures and improved morale, the HSL has undergone a major turnaround by achieving operating and net profit for the last four consecutive years (FY 2015-16 to 2018-19) after a gap of 65 years without any financial assistance and grant from the government.







