



"One democracy will settle it," S Jaishankar said in response to Senator Lindsey Graham.





Munich: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar today told a senior US Senator that India will settle the Kashmir issue on its own when he brought it up during a discussion in Germany.





Referring to Jammu and Kashmir during a panel discussion in Munich, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the best way to sell democracy will be to settle the Kashmir issue in a democratic way.





"In India, you are moving forward. You got your problems like we do at home, but you have chosen the democratic path. When it comes to Kashmir, I don't know how it ends but let's make sure that two democracies will end it differently. If you can prove that concept here, then I think that's probably the best way to sell democracy," the Republican leader said.





"Do not worry, Senator. One democracy will settle it and you know which one," Mr Jaishankar promptly responded.





During the discussion, Mr Jaishankar also said that the United Nations is far less credible than it has been in history and "something" should be done about it.





"The United Nations is far less credible than it has been in history, which is not entirely surprising because when you think about it, there are not too many things which are 75-years-old and still as good as they were. Clearly there is something that needs to be done there."





Mr Jaishankar also spoke about "westlessness" and multilateralism at the panel discussion.





"Clearly multilateralism has become weaker, and clearly westlessness is in evidence and I would suggest that there is a correlation between the two, It is not to say that multilateralism is solely dependent on the West, or that the West has been faithfully multilateral," he said.





He highlighted that the global political re-balancing is underway and made a case for greater western flexibility.







