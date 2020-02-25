



The weapon systems were test at long proof range Khamaria in Jabalpur district





Jabalpur: In a first simultaneous test, Dhanush and Sarang weapon systems were successfully tested at long proof range (LPR) Khamaria in Jabalpur. The range is managed by Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), ministry of defence.





“Successful firing of Dhanush and Sarang simultaneously is a culmination of a long-drawn process that spanned over a year since its conceptualization by LPR, Khamaria in Nov 2018 and subsequent planning and execution by officers of DGQA at various levels,” reads an official statement.





“The proof firing of Sarang weapon system began on January 21, 2020 and since then a total of eight Sarang guns have been successfully tested at LPR Khamaria. Simultaneous proof firing of Sarang and Dhanush has been carried out for the first time to showcase the capability of DGQA towards defence preparedness of the country,” the official statement said.





DG, DGQA, Lt General Sanjay Chauhan was present at the venue. Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen said, “With this achievement, Jabalpur would now become a prominent defence hub in the country to promote make in India initiative of the government of India. It will contribute immensely in saving annually an estimated Rs 100 crore in defence budget and also save time in delivering high calibre guns to the armed forces.”







