Pakistani students are desperate in Wuhan following their govt's refusal to evacuate them





After New Delhi flew special Air India plane to evacuate the stranded Indian students from China post the Coronavirus outbreak, Pakistani students were seen pleading for their evacuation and criticising the Pakistan government





Some Pakistani students were seen requesting the Indian government for help after the Imran Khan government flatly refused to fly the stranded students back home over fears to contaminating other citizens.

Pakistani student in Wuhan shows how Indian students are being evacuated by their govt. While Pakistanis are left there to die by the govt of Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/86LthXG593 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) February 1, 2020

All was well and Indian MEA Spokesperson (Ministry of External Affairs) Raveesh Kumar said that if Pakistan government requested for assistance, New Delhi would certainly look into it.





However, this has not gone done well with Islamabad. On the alleged insistence of Pakistani embassy officials in China, some students have ridiculed the Indian offer and seemed to be staunchly backing the Pakistan government, despite their refusal to evacuate them.

In a video clip shared by Independent Urdu, two Pakistani students, Waqar Khan and Muneeb, studying in Wuhan University have shared a video and responding to MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar’s statement on February 6 on the offer to evacuate Pakistani students from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan.





Outrightly rejecting the offer of humanitarian assistance by India, the students stated: “However bad Pakistan’s state might be, it is not that bad, that it seeks India’s help”.





The students go on to say that instead of getting worried about them, India should worry about the Indian students airlifted from China. According to the two Pakistani students, those Indian students who are in touch with them have informed them that they have all been quarantined in one room and fear being infected in case even one Coronavirus positive person is present amongst them.





Earlier, in a heartbreaking video, a Pakistani student shows how Indian students are being evacuated in a bus to be flown out of Wuhan. “Bangladeshis will also be evacuated later. Then it is us Pakistanis who are stranded here and our government says we won’t evacuate you even if you die, get infected or are still alive. Shame on you Pakistan government, learn something from the Indians,” the student at a Wuhan university can be heard saying.





In another video, three women students wearing masks can be seen appealing to the people of Pakistan asking for help. The women say their families in Pakistan are also suffering because of the crisis and they are stranded in Wuhan with no food available too as the city is in lock down.





There are up to 800 Pakistanis studying in various universities in Wuhan – a city of 11 million people that has been quarantined by the Chinese authorities.





Pakistan has decided not to evacuate its nationals from China in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said.



