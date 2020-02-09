



AHMADABAD: A team of United States Secret Service (USSS) and the Special Protection Group (SPG) of the Indian government is likely to visit Ahmadabad on February 11 ahead of US President Donald Trump’s expected visit to the city between February 23 and February 29. The team will review the security situation before the President’s visit.





A top Gujarat police official said that Trump may visit Gandhi Ashram and is expected to inaugurate Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, the largest cricket arena in the world.





On January 24, a team of senior bureaucrats of the state had visited the stadium to assess various aspects related to Trump’s visit. This will be the first instance of a serving US president visiting Gujarat.





The new stadium is expected to be ready by second week of February.





Police officials from other districts and the team of National Security Guard (NSG) based in Ahmedabad will be kept on standby, said a senior city police official.





The USSS team, SPG, city crime branch and the anti-terrorism squad will work together to sanitising areas likely to be visited by Trump.





“Gujarat police is directly in touch with the ministry of home affairs and national security adviser Ajit Doval for security arrangements,” the official added. Sources said that the dates for President Trump’s visit will be finalised only after getting feedback from the USSS team.







