VARUNASTRA heavy-weight torpedo being test fired by DRDO scientists in the Bay of Bengal





In DefExpo 2020, during the MoU signing ceremony titled ‘Bandhan’, DRDO handed over 15 licenses for ToT (LATOT) to 17 industries on DRDO developed technologies. This would enhance cooperation and synergy between industry and Government organisations. The technologies transferred are from the area of electronics, laser technology, armaments, life sciences, materials science, combat vehicles, naval systems, aeronautics, sensors, etc. These products are Mine Field Marking Equipment MK-II (MFME MK-II), e-Nasika, DMS HIDEN Fuel-I, Bi-Modular Charge System (BMCS), 500 kg General Purpose Bomb, 250 kg Pre Fragmented Bomb, Electronic Fuze for 81mm Mortar Bomb, Post Impact Delay Fuze for Air Delivery Bomb, Vehicle Mounted ECM System, IR Flare for CMDS, Process Monitoring of Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Moulding (VARTM), Man mounted cooling system, Optical Target Locater 600 (OTL 600), High Power Li-ion Battery Technology (HPLBT) and Combat Free Fall (CFF) Parachute System. These high technology products will boost the defence manufacturing sector with self reliance and enhance the operation capabilities of Armed Forces.





In a big push to the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for knowledge partnership with Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). The partnership with DRDO is expected to provide impetus to further boost the development of the defence production corridor in Uttar Pradesh.





The MoU was exchanged between Dr G Satheesh Reddy Secretary DD(R&D) and Chairman DRDO and Shri Awanish Kumar Awasthi, CEO, UPEIDA.





Speaking on the occasion, the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri lauded the efforts of DRDO and further expressed his happiness in achieving the record transfer of 114 technologies to the industries in last one year. He also said that the industries have been benefited with the efforts put in by DRDO through TDF and the free patent which is available to the industries coupled with availability of test facilities, which as a whole are the confidence building measures which needs to be fully exploited by the industries to propel the nation forward towards self reliance. The Defence Minister also lauded the MoU between DRDO and UPEIDA and told that this will facilitate technical and knowledge support by DRDO to the corridor to facilitate a well-planned and efficient industrial base that will lead to increased defence production in the country. The Defence Minister announced that DRDO will provide technical and hand holding support to industries for export of DRDO developed products and also hand holding support for innovation and R&D by industries. He expressed that our defence equipment manufacturing should be explored to tap the global market as well. Efforts should be made to increase export market of defence equipment. He concluded by saying that we all must work for the success of all the Bandhan initiatives”





Yogi Adiyanath said that the Signing of MoU with the DRDO will be a step forward towards achieving the ultimate aim of capability-building and indigenous production of defence equipment. He also welcomed the announcements by Shri Rajnath Singh of bringing out the new industry friendly defence technology related DRDO policies. The Chief Minister further expressed his confidence that the MoU with DRDO will extensively benefit in the development of the State of Uttar Pradesh as well as the region in particular.





Dr G Satheesh Reddy brought out that DRDO will provide all technology support for the development of defence corridor as this will give thrust to the "Make-In-India" programme under the guidance of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and envisioned by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Dr Reddy elaborated that the recent success of DRDO products such as Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) Missile, Man Portable ATGM, Naval LCA, Naval Torpedo Varunastra, Radars, Sonars, Advanced materials have not only made country more self-reliant in defence technology but also provided immense opportunities to the industries in defence manufacturing sector. He further stressed the point that the industries are invaluable partners and it is an apt time for an Indian industry to take advantage of the latest polices of the Government and further steer the country by enhancing the efforts towards self reliance through indigenous technologies, job creation and Nation building.







