



New Delhi: At a time when drones are being used by Pakistan-based terror groups against India, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an indigenous anti-drone system which has successfully destroyed UAVs during trials. The system is also being deployed for security of the US President Donald Trump during his forthcoming visit to India.





Almost all security agencies including the Air Force, Army, paramilitary forces and those involved in VVIP security are looking at acquiring anti-drone systems after the terror groups and others started using them. Over the recent past there have been instances of smuggling of small arms and narcotics using drones which can carry 3-4 kilograms of weight and can fly at very low heights.





"The DRDO system successfully neutralised an incoming drone during trials using its kill system. The counter drone system has capabilities to both detect and destroy drones in air," government sources told ANI.





The DRDO counter drone system was first deployed to provide security cover to the Republic Day Parade this year which was attended by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other dignitaries.





The system is being deployed in Ahmadabad for the Modi-Trump roadshow where they would be tasked to thwart any aerial threat from drones, the Gujarat Police had stated on Thursday.





A number of instances of drones being used for smuggling weapons have been taking place along the riverine borders with Pakistan in Punjab and Jammu where small drones fly at very low height and drop supplies, sources said.





Border Security Force troops have also shot down some of the drones coming from Pakistan.





