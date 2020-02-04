Along with BrahMos, India's Akash Air Defence System has the highest potential for exports





The Narendra Modi government is preparing to appoint at least 10 new Defence Attachés (DAs) identifying countries that have the scope for expanding India's defence exports.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a conference of all Indian DAs said that a large country like India cannot restrict its defence cooperation to a few countries.





"The defence minister announced creation of 10 new Defence Wings so that 10 more Defence Attachés (DAs) could be appointed. He said this will further strengthen India's defence diplomacy, a statement from the ministry said.





The Government has introduced a new scheme to promote defence exports through DAs to their respective countries. Under this scheme, funds have been allocated for export promotion to 34 countries.





In an effort to increase Defence exports, Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have also opened offices for their liaison officers in different countries like Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar and Oman.





Speaking of the upcoming defence expo that has attracted foreign manufacturers to come to India as part of Make in India, he said, "there is a lot of scope for DAs to work and attract FDI."





He also appreciated the efforts made by the DAs for increasing the participation of the various Defence official delegations and industry in the Defence Expo 2020 to be held in Lucknow, which will be the largest DefExpo ever.





The Defence Minister also said that terror and its related violence have posed serious challenge to the international security environment and the inter-play between state and non-state actors as proxies to spread violence have further increased the threat.





Addressing the third Defence Attachés Conference Rajnath Singh added that continued presence of terrorist infrastructure and state support to terrorists in the neighbouring country has tested India's patience.





However, as a responsible and powerful nation, India had displayed that it was able to disrupt and deter the activities of terrorist groups and their patrons.





Speaking on the threats in the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region Raksha Mantri said, "We need to be more focused to secure our interests. We have adopted pro-active measures to promote peace and stability in the region as well as to increase defence and security cooperation with the Indian ocean rim countries so as to create a stable maritime environment."





Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, and DAs in various countries attended the conference.







