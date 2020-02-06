Naval Group's Belh@rra advanced frigate



Naval Group is at DEFEXPO in Lucknow from 5th to 9th February. This event gather over exhibitors and companies from more than 40 countries and constitutes an opportunity for Naval Group to showcase its cutting-edge technologies. Naval Group presents its successful efforts in building industrial partnerships with Indian industry and shipyards and showcase the state-of-art innovations created for modern navies at their booth, demonstrating its capabilities in modern ship and submarine building and servicing along with high tech naval solutions.





SMX 3.0: With a displacement of 3,000 tons, SMX®3.0 integrates the latest digital technologies for strengthened operational efficiency and significant versatility of use. Naval Group and Dassault Systèmes are partnering on this project to design a ship tailored to improve the level of comfort for the women and men on-board. The on-board data systems are now completely interconnected, robust, secure, fast and upgradeable.





Scorpene: This submarine is capable of carrying out all types of missions, such as anti-surface vessel warfare, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, special operations or intelligence gathering. It is extremely stealthy and fast, and is equipped with weapon launching tubes, and various weapons (torpedoes, missiles, mines). Over fourteen Scorpene submarines were sold by Naval Group internationally.





Belh@rra: This combat and crisis management frigate empowers modern navies, who seek to adapt to the digitisation of the warfare. Ensuring naval supremacy, this compact all-digital frigate performs all the operations conducted by large surface vessels with increased precision and high level anti-air, anti-surface, anti-submarine and anti-asymmetric warfare capabilities..





F21 Heavy Weight Torpedo: The French navy’s heavy weight torpedo offers advanced self- guided mode, shallow and confined water capabilities. The aluminium silver oxide technology which allows the torpedo to enjoy higher range and maximum available speed, making it a much more lethal weapon than other available torpedoes. The F21 offers maximum safety, as it is designed to never explode on-board a submarine even in case of fire on the platform or accidental firing. Naval Group as a manufacturer, integrator as well as developer of the advanced combat management systems of these torpedoes also undertakes the complex task of seamless integration of this torpedo on-board the Scorpene® submarines.





Naval Xplore: Naval Group innovates by introducing the Naval XPlore for the 50th edition of the exhibition. To respond to the needs of customers, Naval Group created an interactive digital environment to present its customer-specific offers in immersive settings to the navies coming to DEFEXPO.







