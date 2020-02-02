



NEW DELHI: Seasoned diplomat Gopal Baglay was on Saturday appointed India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. A 1992-batch officer of Indian Foreign Service, Baglay succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu in Sri Lanka.





Sandhu has been appointed Indian Ambassador to the US. Baglay is currently serving at the Prime Minister's Office.





"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.





Baglay has held many key positions including spokesperson of the MEA and Deputy High Commissioner of India to Pakistan.





He had also handled the sensitive PAI (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) division in the MEA.







