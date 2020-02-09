



HAL gets modification document of Dornier-228 civil aircraft





Lucknow: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) received the modification document of HAL Do-228 (Upgraded) civil aircraft for 5700 All Up Weight (AUW) from DGCA during the ongoing DefExpo-2020.





The document was handed over by G Rajsekhar, JDG, DGCA to Apurba Roy, General Manager on Thursday at HAL’s Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur in the presence of Mr R Madhavan, CMD, HAL and senior executives from HAL and DGCA.





Two Civil Do-228 produced by HAL for launch under UDAN scheme having state-of-the-art configuration certifications from DGCA for MTOW at 6200 kg, an official said.





But in order to meet the prospective operator’s requirement of a transport aircraft flyable under Commercial Pilot License (CPL) category, HAL undertook efforts to reduce the aircraft weight below 5,700 Kgs.





Apart from weight criterion, HAL Do-228-201 (Upgraded) civil aircraft will also be equipped with digital cockpit which will ensure more accurate readings, precise information and ergonomic data displays with feedback loops and capability for self-check to alert pilot in emergencies.





The Glass Cockpit architecture enabled aircraft will be most sought after new age aviation technology.





Also, the incorporation of civil certified turbo-prop minus 10 Engine ensures more reliable torque sensing system, higher component life, lighter in weight and higher time between overhaul (TBO) as compared to previous minus 5 engine.





It is also assured that the integration of the five blade propeller to HAL Do-228-201(Upgraded) aircraft will augment in significant reduction in noise levels, faster engine start, less lubrication and better damping characteristics.





