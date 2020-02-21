



Vice Admiral Pabby in his address urged all concerned to focus on greater indigenisation in keeping with the spirit of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.





In his inaugural address, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, talked about the efforts being put in ensuring combat availability of Naval platforms and also the role of the Naval Repair Yards towards the sustained operation of platforms at sea.





All technical and logistics aspects concerning refits were discussed at length and the emphasis was on the enhanced efficiency/ capability of sea-going units.





Hindustan Shipyard Ltd Refit Achievement





Achieved a historical milestone in submarine Repair capability recently when it completed extensive repairs, upgrades, system integration and trials of INS Sindhuvir.





According to Rear Admiral LV Sarat Babu(Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, HSL, “This was ahead of the contractual delivery period. And this is the second such feat by the Shipyard, which had earlier completed the refit of INS Astradharni 14 days ahead of schedule.”





He credited the timely completion of refit to the active involvement of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and support of Eastern Naval Command. And also a strong vendor base of about 70 MSMEs who were involved in the refit and cumulatively generating sizeable local revenue, employment and enhancement of skill.





Babu also said that this achievement has put HSL on a strong pedestal for undertaking future submarine projects like P75I construction, MRLC of Sindhugosh and other submarine refits by harnessing the potential of Indian companies thus fostering “Make in India” intent.







