



BEIJING: A special Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 76 Indian nationals and 36 foreigners landed in Delhi on Thursday, rescuing people from coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China.





External affairs minister S Jaishankar sharing the information via Twitter also appreciated Chinese government for their cooperation.





"On its return from Wuhan, Indian Air Force flight has brought back 76 Indians & 36 nationals from 7 countries- Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA & Madagascar. Appreciate facilitation by Chinese Government," said the external affairs minister in a tweet.





In addition to rescuing the stranded, the special IAF aircraft also delivered about 15 tonnes of medical supplies from India to the virus-hit city which continues to stay under quarantine.





In a tweet, Jaishankar had earlier described the consignment of relief material as a strong expression of India's solidarity with the Chinese people in their "difficult time".





The C-17 Globemaster military aircraft has delivered around 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment sent by India.





India operated two special Air India flights on February 1 and 2 and airlifted 647 Indian nationals, mostly students, and seven Maldivian nationals. Wednesday's flight was cleared by China after allegations of delay by Indian officials.





China's worst-hit Hubei province and its capital Wuhan have been under complete lockdown since January 23.





The death toll from coronavirus in China has reached 2,715 while the number of confirmed cases jumped to 78,064, officials said on Wednesday.





"This assistance has been provided in the wake the Coronavirus outbreak in China and the request by China to provide supplies such as masks and medical equipment," a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said.





In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed India's solidarity with the people and government of China and also offered assistance in this "hour of need as a gift".





"The medical supplies will help augment China's efforts to control the outbreak of this infection which has been declared as a Public Health Emergency by the World Health Organisation," it said.





"The assistance being sent today is also a mark of friendship and solidarity from the people of India towards the people of China as the two countries also celebrate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year," read the letter.







