



The most distinctive feature of the Heron MK-II is its longer and wider nose section that permits the carriage of more and larger payloads





Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) of Israel will officially unveil the Heron MK-II Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) at the Singapore Airshow, a new version of the long-established Heron designed to bring complex “multi-layered” capabilities to the battlefield. IAI used the same stage to launch the heavy fuel-powered Super Heron HF in 2014.





Essentially a slightly enlarged Heron 1, the Heron MK-II features a longer and wider forward fuselage as well as an improved Rotax 915 iS engine, which will give the UAV a 50 percent faster rate of climb as well as an improved top speed of 140 knots, compared with the 120 knots of the Heron 1. Maximum takeoff weight (mtow) is increased to 1,350 kg (2,976 pounds) from 1,270 kg and payload capacity has increased 20 kg to 470 kg (1,036 pounds). The maximum endurance is 45 hours.





Avi Blesser, IAI vice president of marketing for the military aircraft group, said that the Heron MK-II has been redesigned with a stronger and wider front section that can accommodate a greater array of sensors, such as Elint, Comint, and Sigint equipment, as well as synthetic aperture radar (SAR) or maritime surveillance radar. The greater payload also allows the Heron MK-II to carry sonobuoys and magnetic anomaly detectors to carry out anti-submarine warfare.





It uses wide band communications to transfer the large amounts of data to the ground station, and satellite technology is also used to conduct remote operation through the Long Runner package. This allows it to start up, take off, land, and shut off at facilities without any manpower support.





“In the past few years we have been witnessing new trends and requirements that fit the future battlefield, such as efficient operation and use of the fleet, and centralised command posts under a singular Mission Operation and Intelligence Centre,” said an IAI spokesperson. The Heron MK-II fits these requirements, and will “reduce the manpower needed for operations.”





Still short of a confirmed operator, Blesser said that IAI is in the “final stages of several big contracts” for the Heron MK-II.







