Warfare equipment on display at the Air Force Station, Bhisiana, on Saturday





The Air Force Station, Bhisiana, on Saturday showcased its aircraft, missiles and other equipment at a splendid static display organised for defence personnel, their families and schoolchildren here.





A large number of people, including children from different schools/colleges, armed forces personnel and various dignitaries, witnessed the event. The response from the schoolchildren was overwhelming and they were thrilled to see the spectacular display.





Praising all personnel who contributed to the grand success of the event, Air Commodore GS Chauhan, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bhisiana, averred that the experience would immensely enrich local people, especially young students and children, making an indelible impression on their minds and motivating them to pursue a remarkable career in the Indian Air Force.







