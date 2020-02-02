



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan PM Imran Khan will visit Kuala Lumpur next week to placate Malaysia after he skipped a major summit of Muslim nations reportedly under pressure from Saudi Arabia, media reported on Wednesday.





Khan had confirmed Pakistan’s participation in the December 19-21 summit hosted by Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, but skipped the event at the 11th hour due to pressure exerted by Saudi Arabia and the UAE — key financial backers of the cash strapped country.





Express Tribune on Wednesday reported that Khan is scheduled to travel to Kuala Lumpur from February 3-4. After pulling out from the event, Khan spoke to his Malaysian counterpart and offered him to visit after the summit. It is believed that Khan will use the visit to explain PM Mahathir the reason of Pakistan’s pull out from the summit, the report said.







