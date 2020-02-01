



NEW DELHI: For the first time an India-Africa defence conclave will be held at the DefExpo 2020 which will be the largest ever in India and feature several MOUs and Transfer-of-Technology agreements with foreign countries, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said on Friday.





Kumar also said that during the live demonstrations war crafts will be used for the first time in the Gomati river. This will be the 11th edition of the DefExpo and will be held from February 5 to 9. This will be the first time it is being held in Lucknow.





“A unique feature of the event will be the India-Africa defence conclave. It is being done for the first time. There will be focused interaction at the ministerial and head of delegation level. We are expecting over 30 countries to participate,” he said.





Kumar added that 14 defence ministers from African countries have confirmed their participation in the conclave till now and the number is likely to go up. Twenty-four more countries have indicated their willingness to participate.





“This is the largest ministerial level participation in any sector in India,” he explained, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating it.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present for the inauguration.





Meanwhile, various MOUs, Transfer-of-Technology agreements and product launches will take place on February 7. “We have major ToTs coming up there,” he said, not elaborating what they are.





Kumar said that this will be the largest DefExpo, as the number of exhibitors is 1,002. About 165 foreign companies have registered for participation. The previous DefExpo held in Chennai in 2018 had 702 exhibitors. “There has been nearly 50 percent jump in the number of exhibitors as compared to the last DefExpo. The exhibition area has nearly doubled from 27,000 square metres to 53,000 square metres,” he said.





The event is also large due to the participation of large number of countries. More than 60 countries are participating. Defence Ministers of nearly 40 countries have confirmed their participation for the DefExpo20, including Czech Republic, Mexico, South Korea and UAE. A delegation from China will also be taking part in the expo.





Kumar said that the live demonstrations during the event will take place at two locations, including the Gomati front for aerial and boat displays.





Nineteen business seminars are planned during the DefExpo and 15 of these would be organised by various Industry Chambers, including Confederation of Indian Industries, PHD Combers of Commerce and Associated Chambers of Commerce of India. Some of the seminar topics are futuristic and include discussions on artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things (IoTs), drones, wired warrior.







