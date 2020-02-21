



China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet, objected to Shah's visit to the state, saying it violated Beijing's "territorial sovereignty" over it. "Our position on Arunachal Pradesh is clear and consistent. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India," Kumar said at a media briefing





External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “Our position on Arunachal Pradesh is clear and consistent. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India… Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of the Indian people.”





Earlier in the day, Shah, who was in Arunachal Pradesh to participate in the 34th statehood day event, said: “When we abrogated Article 370, a misinformation campaign was unleashed that Article 371 will also be abolished. We want to assure the people that Article 371 will not be removed. We do not have any intention to do so.” Article 371 provides special category status to the states of northeast.





Shah said an attempt was being made to create a difference between the northeast and the rest of India. “Before 2014, the region had only geographical and cultural link to India but now it has an emotional connect. India is incomplete without the tribes and their culture.”





Inaugurating the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment Policy 2020, he said it would enable the state to contribute to the nation’s dream of being a $5 trillion economy.





Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the northeast for 30 times over the past five years. “Earlier, the people were interested in getting MPs from the region and making governments here. With Modi visiting northeast so many times, the administration is also focused on this part of India.”







