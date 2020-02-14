The fifth edition of Exercise Ajeya Warrior-2020 between India and United Kingdom Army commenced at Salisbury Plains on Wednesday



LONDON: Indian and British armed forces on Thursday began their joint 'Ajeya Warrior' exercises in the Salisbury Plain of central southern England to train troops in counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations.





"Exercise Ajeya Warrior 2020 can be termed as the shining example of long-standing strategic ties between India and United Kingdom,” the Indian defence ministry said.





The aim of exercises, now in its fifth edition, is to conduct training of troops in counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations in both urban and semi-urban areas.





During the opening ceremony, Brigadier Tom Bewick, Commander of UK 7 Infantry Brigade, welcomed the Indian contingent.





As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations will be conducted over the next few days.





The exercise will be culminating with a 72 hours joint exercise, which will focus on the joint operation by soldiers during conduct of counter-terrorist operations.





“The exercise is a great step for the armies of the two democratic countries to train together and gain together from each other's rich operational experiences,” a press statement noted.







