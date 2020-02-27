



Vikram Misri, Ambassador of India to the People's Republic of China took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the IAF for successfully delivering relief





India's ambassador to China Vikram Misri took to Twitter to thank the Indian Air Force for successfully delivering more than 15 tonnes of medical relief to the Coronavirus hit Wuhan city. According to reports, the Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster on Wednesday delivered relief supplies like medical gloves, suits and other materials to be used in efforts to combat COVID-19. Vikram Misri also appreciated the efforts of officers who helped in executing the assistance at ground zero in Wuhan.





@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/gyhj2e3BwW A special word of commendation for the @EOIBeijing team of officers at ground zero in Wuhan - Group Captain Ashish Kumar, B.Sidharth and Havaldar Ribu Singh of the Indian Army - true grit in full display. @DrSJaishankar — Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) February 26, 2020









According to reports, the Indian Air Force Globemaster will also bring back remaining Indians from Wuhan and New Delhi has also expressed its willingness to evacuate citizens from the neighbouring countries. About 90 to 100 Indian citizens were expected to board the Indian Air Force plane at Wuhan airport. Earlier, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted a picture of the IAF plane that landed in Wuhan and termed it as a strong expression of Indian solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time.





Coronavirus Outbreak



