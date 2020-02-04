



India’s budget allocation for defence has remained fairly static for the past five years.





All three branches of defence— Army, Navy and Air Force — require upgrades but the budget for modernisation falls short.





Majority of the defence budget is spent on salaries and pensions of defence personnel.

Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce India’s defence budget next month — and things are unlikely to change.





At first glance, it may look like the Indian government has been allocating an increasing amount of funds towards defence.