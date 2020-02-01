



Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will showcase its upgraded BARAK-MX Missile System which has a range of 150 km.





Based on the Air & Missile Defence Division acclaimed and field-proven BARAK family, BARAK MX is an advanced Air & Missile Defence System that provides a single integrated solution for multiple simultaneous aerial threats from different sources and different ranges.





Flexible configuration for naval and land use

Provides a comprehensive solution for multiple simultaneous aerial threats from different sources and different ranges

Multi-sensor capabilities with integrated Battle Management

Three available interceptors for different ranges, all with an active RF seeker

Advanced fully digital radar

Software based, future adaptable system





Barak MX allows you to tailor your system configuration to face any threat, in any mission and in any battle condition. Connect and utilise any combination of the three BARAK MX components







The BARAK Battle Management Centre (BMC), which creates and manages a unified multi-sensor aerial picture, coordinates the force operation networks and manages the launch arrays. Barak BMC is available in naval or land-based configuration. The land-based versions are available in mobile, transportable and stationary platforms.

The BARAK Interceptors, all with vertical launch capabilities supporting 360° coverage, quick reactions, short minimal ranges and an active high-end RF seeker for targets with low radar cross-sections and high manoeuvrability:





BARAK MRAD, with a single pulse rocket motor for a range of 35 km

BARAK LRAD, with a dual pulse rocket motor for a range of 70 km

BARAK ER, with a dual pulse rocket motor and an additional booster for a range of 150 km and enhanced TBM capabilities





IAI’s Fully Digital Integrated Phased Array Radars, available in a variety of sizes and configurations.





The BARAK MX system is capable of simple integration with any existing legacy or new sensors.





BARAK MX’s innovative, software-based modular approach offers exceptional flexibility in operation and power build-up and ensures simple adaptation to future threats.



