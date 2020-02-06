Israel's SPYDER air defence system, Indian Army operates several batteries of the system





Lucknow: Mr Apurva Chandra, Director General (Acquisition) and Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, Govt of India, said on Wednesday that Israel is the key contributor to India’s readiness to face challenges.





Speaking at ‘India-Israel Opportunities in Defence Cooperation: Future Vectors of the Digital Battlefield’, organised by FICCI, jointly with SIBAT (Israel Ministry of Defence) and Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) at DefExpo 2020 here on Wednesday, Chandra said that Israel is the largest contributor to India’s preparedness of any adversaries and has been always forthcoming to share high-end technology.







