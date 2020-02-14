



Rafael's Drone Dome counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) has destroyed swarming with its high-power laser beam in Israel, during a recent demonstration conducted by the company





RAFAEL's Drone Dome C-UAS system performed interceptions of multiple drones, including manoeuvring targets, using its hard-kill LASER BEAM director. The stages of the interceptions included target detection, identification, and interception with a high-power LASER beam. The system achieved 100% success in all test scenarios, Israeli state media reported.





The Drone Dome has electronic Jammers and sensors for detection, identification and neutralisation of multiple Micro and Mini UAV threats employing is unique algorithms.





One of Drone Dome’s unique capabilities is integrating laser technology for hard-kill capabilities. When the C4I performs a positive identification, the system allocates the target to the laser effector, which locks and tracks the target and performs hard-kill.





Drone Dome is designed to address threats posed by hostile drones both in military and civilian sites, offering advanced solutions for manoeuvring forces and military facilities, critical border protection, as well as civilian targets such as airports, public facilities, or any other sites that might be vulnerable to the increasing threat of both terror and criminal drones.





Drone Dome is a member of RAFAEL’s family of active air and missile defence technologies, which includes the operational and combat-proven Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and the SPYDER family. All together they make up a suite of multi-layered solutions against a variety of aerial threats.







