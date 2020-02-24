



Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared to be part of delegation to India





NEW DELHI: Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, on Sunday hailed the "grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies".





In a tweet, Ivanka said she is honoured to return to India.







"Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honoured to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!" Ivanka tweeted.





Ivanka visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad in November 2017, and had dinner with global delegates at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.





"Globally, between 2014 and 2016, entrepreneurship activity among women increased by 10 per cent. In the US, within the last decade, the number of women-owned firms has grown by 45 per cent. Minority women have started nearly 8 in 10 new women-owned businesses," Ivanka said while addressing the gathering at the GES event.





She praised Modi for proving that "transformational change is possible".





This time, she is accompanying Trump along with her husband Jared Kushner and several high-profile officials, like Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.







