National Conference (NC) leaders Abdul Majeed Larmi, Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Mohd Shafi, who were detained after the abrogation of Article 370 last year, were released on Sunday from the MLA Hostel in Srinagar.





Another leader, Mohd Yusuf Bhat, has also been released today.





Meanwhile, other top leaders such as Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, continue to be under detention.





Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other politicians were detained under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows authorities and an executive magistrate to put any person under preventive custody for a period of six months if he receives information that the person is likely to commit a breach of the peace or disturb public tranquillity.





Farooq Abdullah is the only mainstream politician against whom the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was slapped on September 17 for a period of three months. It was renewed on December 16.







