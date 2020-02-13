



NEW DELHI: Minister for external affairs S. Jaishankar has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in connection with his 2019 election to the Rajya Sabha.





The caveat was filed on Monday after the Gujarat High Court on February 4 dismissed Congress leader Chandrikaben Chudasma's petition, challenging Jaishankar's election to the Upper House from Gujarat.





A caveat is a notice given by a person, informing the court that another person may file an application against him and the court must hear him on the matter.





Chudasma had challenged the election of Jugalsinh Mathuji Lokhandwala and S. Jaishankar (both BJP), who were elected after the seats held by Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Home Minister Amit Shah fell vacant after their win in the 2019 General Elections.





The Election Commission had issued notifications for by-elections in Gujarat. It was challenged by Congress leader Paresh Dhanani before the Supreme Court, which was dismissed in June 2019.





After the Bench of Justice Bela Trivedi dismissed Chudasma's plea, Gaurav Pandya of the Congress filed a separate petition challenging Jaishankar's election, which is pending in the high court.





The Congress leaders had contended the EC notification, treating two vacant seats, to be different categories and requiring separate by-elections violated the provisions of the Constitution, the Representation of People Act, 1951 and Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.







