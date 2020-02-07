JFD supplied D-MAS HyperSat and hyperbaric ventilators for the Indian Navy





Underwater capability provider JFD, part of James Fisher and Sons, has supplied two sets of life-saving equipment to the Indian Navy.





The equipment was delivered as part of a £1m contract aimed at further improving the safety of submariners.





JFD supplied D-MAS HyperSat and hyperbaric ventilators that provide patient monitoring to the Indian Navy’s advanced submarine rescue system. The company will also provide maintenance support for a period of five years.





The contract is part of a commercial agreement signed between JFD and the Indian Navy.





JFD managing director Giovanni Corbetta said: “The provision of life-saving equipment delivered on time to the submarine rescue systems used by the Indian Navy further enhances their safety standards in the most remote and hostile environments.





“Providing the hyperbaric ventilators and D-MAS HyperSat further establishes our presence in India and we will continue to expand our investment, local presence and resources in the country in 2020 and beyond to develop our global supply chain to benefit our customers worldwide.”





The equipment provides medical monitoring solutions for saturation diving and hyperbaric chambers.





Based on the data obtained with regard to the patients’ clinical vital signs, heart rhythm, blood pressure, SpO2 and core temperature, specialists will be able to assess and provide expert medical advice remotely.





JFD’s delivery of the equipment comes two years after it provided two complete third-generation fly-away submarine rescue systems to the Indian Navy in 2018.





Designed, manufactured, integrated and tested by JFD, the systems included all the logistics and support equipment required to operate the service.





JFD will also increase its in-country presence in India this year to support an all-inclusive maintenance support service agreement signed with the Indian Navy in March 2016 for 25 years.







