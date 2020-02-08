



LUCKNOW: Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership of two US-based defence majors Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, has signed an MoU with Indian PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to explore co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, according to a press release.





Javelin is an anti-tank guided missile system that can be carried and launched by a single person.





The agreement was signed between JJV and BDL on Thursday here at DefExpo, India's biennial defence exhibition.





"We look forward to working with BDL, a leading guided weapon system manufacturer, to evaluate the possibility of manufacturing Javelin in India," said JJV Vice President David Pantano.





"With BDL's 50 years of experience, combined with Javelin's reliability and proven performance, we are excited to see how this partnership will support the needs of the Indian Ministry of Defence," Pantano stated.





According to the press statement, "Javelin is currently in service in 18 allied countries. The JJV has produced more than 45,000 rounds for both US and foreign militaries."





The Javelin weapon system is expected to be in the US military's operational inventory through 2050, the release noted.





Javelin's optimised trajectory, automated guidance and high penetration capability provides "unparalleled" performance against heavy and light armour, as well as “soft” and "irregular" targets in all weather conditions and geographic regions.







