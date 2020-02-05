



New Delhi: The Delhi Police have found that Sharjeel Imam, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student arrested on sedition charges, was spreading false information over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to invoke fear in the minds of the people belonging to the minority community.





Times Now has accessed details of the investigation. According to the initial findings, Imam used Babri Masjid demolition and Kashmir issues to incite Muslims.





Not only this, Imam sought to create a large-scale disturbance in Delhi in order to grab the attention of the international media. Imam was also making efforts to provoke people by alleging that Muslims were being put in the detention camps and killed in Assam.





He reportedly told the minority community that it was on the radar of the government and also raked up the issues of Babri Masjid demolition, and Jammu and Kashmir.





It has come to light that the JNU student had distributed pamphlets with misleading information on CAA and NRC at mosques on December 14. It is to be noted that the violence in and outside Jamia Millia University campus occurred on December 15. The copy of the pamphlet has been found from Imam's laptop, which police recovered from his Delhi accommodation.





Here’s how the pamphlet read: "The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed last week. This law is unconstitutional and intends to discriminate Muslim and put them in detention camps. It has started in Assam and will follow elsewhere. Muslims across India must reject NRC and CAB in one voice. Kashmir, Babri and now CAB, there are more than enough grounds for a strong reaction from Muslims across India. Assam has started burning and the people are being killed. But the role played by our religious and political leadership has also been disappointing. Thousands of Muslim youths are ready to disrupt Delhi, which will attract international media attention to our issue. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia have given a protest call from the Jamia Jama Masjid. We Muslim students of JNU, request you to join the protest in large numbers and plan for a disruptive chakka-jam.”





The pamphlet was written in English as well as the Urdu language.





A Delhi Police team had arrested Sharjeel Imam from his village in Jehanabad district of Bihar on January 28. On Monday, his custody was extended for three days.







