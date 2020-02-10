



Chairing a meeting with the leaders from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a follow-up to Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the PoK's Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on February 5, Qureshi said that a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia region





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the Kashmir issue would continue to remain the "cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy".





"Kashmir would continue to remain the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy," Qureshi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry (FO).





During the meeting, which was also attended by PoK leader Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the participants called for the complete removal of lock down on communication and media in the Kashmir valley.





Indian abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.





India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.







