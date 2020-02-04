



Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro on February 3 said its joint venture with European defence major MBDA Missile Systems -- L&T MBDA Missile Systems (LTMMSL), has set up a missile integration facility in Tamil Nadu.





"LTMMSL has set up the assembly, 'inert' integration (without explosives) and testing facility for missile sub-systems and missile weapon launch systems spread across an area of 16,000 sq meter in a special economic zone at Coimbatore," Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a regulatory filing.





'Inert' refers to systems integration process without explosive component of the missile systems being handled at the facility.





Founded in 2017, LTMMSL has received a few export orders and the new facility shall start delivering weapon systems using test equipment such as missile launchers and airframe segments, including control actuation units, from calendar year 2020, the filing added.







