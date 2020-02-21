



According to the shipyard the “X” forms of the Hull and Super Structure not only gives very Low Radar Cross Section, but the special design of the propulsion system helps in minimising Radiated Underwater Noise





The `Kavaratti’ was handed over by Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE to Cdr Sandeep Singh, Commanding Officer (Designated) of the ship, in the presence of other top naval officers.





The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., (GRSE) shipyard delivered Yard 3020 (Kavaratti), the 104th Warship built at the yard and the last under Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes (ASWC) under Project 28, delivered to the Indian Navy. The `Kavaratti’ was handed over by Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE to Cdr Sandeep Singh, Commanding Officer (Designated) of the ship, in the presence of other top naval officers. The yard has already delivered three ships of the series including INS Kamorta, INS Kadmatt & INS Kiltan earlier which form a major part of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy. The Project 28 Class of ships not only important in strengthening the Indian Defence System, but is the best example of “Make in India” programme.





These ships have been participating in several Overseas Operations and International Maritime Exhibitions at Malaysia, Singapore and other countries including International Fleet Reviews. Recently, INS Kiltan was sent to participate in the Exercise Malabar 2019.







