



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 8,000 crore over a period of 5 years for setting up a National Mission on Quantum technology and its application. This seeks to propel India among the world leaders in quantum computing and its related applications.





India as a result is expected to become the third largest country to make such an effort.





A quantum computer can solve complex problems that would otherwise take billions of years for today's computers to solve. This has massive implications for research in health care, energy, environmental systems, smart materials and more.







