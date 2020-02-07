



NEW DELHI: India could consider repatriating Pakistani nationals from the Coronavirus-hit China if the situation arises, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday.





However, Kumar said, Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has not made a request to India in this regard so far.





When asked about India's stand on Pakistani nationals asking for help for evacuation from China, Kumar said, "We have not received any request regarding it from Pakistan government. But, if such a situation arises and we have resources then we will consider it."





Ever since New Delhi evacuated more its 640 nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of Coronavirus, several video messages have appeared on social media in which students from Pakistan asked for help from India.





In video messages, Pakistani students were seen appealing for help and evacuation and slamming the Pakistan government over its refusal to save the lot.





The Pakistani government has said that it will not evacuate its citizens from the Coronavirus-hit Wuhan to show "solidarity" with all-weather ally China.Around 30,000 Pakistanis, including a large number of students, are based in China.





Over 500 students currently reside in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak that began late last year. So far, at least four Pakistani students in central Wuhan have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus.





India has evacuated 640 Indian nationals and seven Maldives nationals on two flights last week.





Coronavirus originated in China in December, last year, and has since then killed 562 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including India.







