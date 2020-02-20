



The helicopters, with anti-surface anti-submarine warfare and search and rescue missions capabilities, will prove to be a very potent weapon against the rising Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean region. The choppers ​​​will be armed with Hellfire missiles, precision kill weapon system and MK 54 torpedoes. The helicopters, with anti-surface, anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue missions capabilities, will prove to be a very potent weapon against rising Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region.





Just ahead of US president Donald Trump's maiden trip to India, the government cleared a big defence procurement of 24 US-made MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopters worth around $2.5 billion for the Indian Navy.





Multi-Role helicopters play a very key role in modern naval fleet operations and the Indian Navy was trying to find a best fit for its operations for more than a decade. These choppers provide crucial eyes, ears, and long arms for the Navy to hunt enemy submarines and conduct surveillance.





Here is all you need to know about the modern helicopters, and why India needs them:





What is the use of MH-60 Romeo helicopters to the Indian Navy?





The helicopters, with anti-surface, anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue missions capabilities, will prove to be a very potent weapon against rising Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region.





‘Romeo’ Seahawk helicopters have advanced combat systems like sensors, missiles, and torpedoes to track and hunt enemy boats and submarines. The helicopter can easily strike fear in a submarine Captain’s mind.





How does the MH-60 Romeo hunt submarines?





It has a range of radars and sensors to detect the submarine inside deep sea.





Sonobuoy launcher and a Raytheon advanced airborne low-frequency (ALFS) dipping sonar to detect submarines at any depth.





What are the weapons that the MH-60 Romeo helicopters can carry?





The choppers will be armed with Hellfire missiles, precision kill weapon systems, and MK 54 torpedoes.





Anti-surface warfare missions: It can carry weapons on the four weapons stations, including AGM-114 Hellfire anti-surface missiles.





Anti-submarine warfare: Three ATK MK50 or MK46 lightweight torpedoes. 7.62 mm machine gun .





What are the specifications of MH-60 Romeo?





Climb Rate: 8.38m/s Maximum Cruise Speed: 267km/h Range: 834 km Service ceiling: 3,438m Weight: 6,895 kg Maximum take-off weight: 10,659 kg How much does a Seahawk helicopter cost? $28 Million Who builds Black Hawk helicopter? Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company







