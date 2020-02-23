



The aircraft was on "routine training sortie" when it crashed off the Goa coast around 10.30 am, he said. "The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," the spokesman said in a tweet. The twin engine, single-seater aircraft developed a "technical snag" due to which it crashed





PANAJI: A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast on Sunday morning, the Navy said.





The pilot ejected safely, a Navy spokesman said, adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.





The twin engine, single-seater aircraft developed a "technical snag" due to which it crashed, he told PTI.





The aircraft had flown from the INS Hansa base at Vasco in South Goa.





This is the second mishap of MiG-29K aircraft in Goa in the last three months.





On November 16 last year, a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed outside Verna village in South Goa district. Both the pilots had then ejected safely.







