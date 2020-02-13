



India and the US have already held several rounds of negotiations, including selection of sites for deployment of the missile batteries around Delhi, for the proposed sale under the American foreign military sales (FMS) program, as was reported earlier by TOI. The indigenous Akash area defence missile systems will form the layer over the NASAMs, according to the plan in the works





NEW DELHI: India has got one step closer to deploying a new missile shield over its Capital, with US state department notifying its Congress of the impending sale of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) to New Delhi for $1.86 billion.





TOI in July 2018 had first reported that India was moving swiftly ahead to acquire the IADWS or the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II (NASAMS-II) from the US, which will be used along with indigenous, Russian and Israeli systems to erect an ambitious multi-layered missile shield over the National Capital Territory of Delhi against aerial threats ranging from drones to ballistic missiles.





Once the deal is inked, the NASAMS-II deliveries will take place in two to four years, say sources. Though the US was also mounting pressure on India to also consider its Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) and Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) missile defence systems, New Delhi went ahead to ink the $5.43 billion (almost Rs 40,000 crore) deal with Russia for five squadrons of the advanced S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems in October 2018.



